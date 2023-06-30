Sonu Sood comes to his Singh Is Kinng co-star Neha Dhupia's rescue, tells her ‘just a phone call always my friend’

Neha Dhupia had some trouble with her flight on Friday and it was her industry colleague Sonu Sood who came to her rescue. Neha was travelling with her family and kids Mehr and Guriq and was struggling with multiple flight delays. Finally Sonu Sood helped her out in booking her flight and she called him ‘the most reliable helpline’. Also read: Neha Dhupia pens emotional note as she moves out of her 19-year-old home: ‘From crazy casting calls to lovers tiffs…’

Neha Dhupia raises an issue with an airline

Neha Dhupia and Sonu Sood have also worked together in a few films.

Taking to Twitter Friday morning, Neha tagged the Indigo airlines and tweeted, “We are flying with family and two little kids … constant notifications from @IndiGo6E of flight delays … given the weather I can foresee a chaotic day at the Airport. Been trying to get in touch a person of authority and information at your end to make this rough start to the day better. My number is mentioned on the ticket booking … kindly call. Need to be wise about travelling today.”

After Indigo sorted the issue, they wrote to Neha thanking her for “acknowledging our team's efforts in promptly resolving this” and added, "We truly appreciate your kind words for them and look forward to having you and your family on-board soon.”

Sonu Sood replied to Neha Dhupia's tweet.

Neha Dhupia mentions Sonu Sood in her tweet

Neha thanked them and said that it's always a great idea to answer Sonu Sood's call. Her tweet read: "Thank you #PoonamDongrevadhavana, Nitesh and Moin for helping us iron out a smoother safer trip … @IndiGo6E and also for helping us out so promptly …and it’s always a great idea to answer his call … the most reliable helpline @SonuSood #lifesaver." Responding to her tweet, Sonu wrote, “24/7. Anywhere Anytime Just a phone call always my friend,” along with a heart emoji.

Neha and Sonu's films

Neha and Sonu were cast opposite each other in 2005 film Sheesha. They had also worked together in 2008 film Singh Is Kinng and 2012 film Maximum.

Sonu is well known for his philanthropic gestures. He regularly helps out people through social media and in person. He is currently shooting for his action film Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Neha was recently seen at the premiere of husband Angad Bedi's anthology Lust Stories 2. Neha and Angad recently come up with an audio series, Social Distancing, which was penned by Chetan Bhagat.

Last month, Neha and Angad moved to their new house along with their kids. Neha had penned a long note and a bunch of pictures of her old house as she recalled the time spent there. A part of it read: “It's a life stage crossed and onto the next one... ( also our little love nest had way more memories than just these wonderful photos .. wish I could share all ... ) ...Going to set up our gorgeous new home…”

