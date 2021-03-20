Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood gets emotional, misses parents as airline honours him: 'Remember coming to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket'
bollywood

Sonu Sood gets emotional, misses parents as airline honours him: 'Remember coming to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket'

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood recalled the time when he came from Moga, Punjab, to Mumbai, Maharashtra, on an unreserved ticket.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Sonu Sood moved to Mumbai from Moga to become an actor.

Sonu Sood on Saturday got emotional and remembered his parents after an airline honoured the actor by featuring him on its aircraft. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Sonu expressed his gratitude.

The Indian national carrier featured Sonu's picture on its aircraft and saluted him for his efforts during the lockdown. He was hailed as a hero for taking an active role and successfully sending thousands of stranded migrants to their home villages during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Responding to the airline's gesture, Sonu tweeted, "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more." Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and hailed Sonu. Her post read, "Wow Sonu! This is just amazing. Big salute to all the fabulous work you have done and continue to do. #proudfriend".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dia Mirza: The younger generation is far more environment conscious

Mumbai Saga star John Abraham clarifies stand on movies releasing on OTT

Humbled by the kind of roles; good work coming my way: Aarya Babbar

Gauri stuns on mag cover, says SRK and her divide parenting duties for AbRam

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of how the airline completed the project. "Reminds me of my journey from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Miss my parents more today. Thank you @spicejetairlines for this honour. #humbled," he wrote in the caption. Actors Neha Dhupia and Ridhima Pandit also lauded Sonu.

Sonu lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007. In 2020, on his mother's death anniversary, he posted a picture of her with the caption, "13years ago on the same day, 13th October.. when life slipped from my hands."

On her birthday, he posted a picture of his childhood along with his mother and wrote, "Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you".

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan stuns on mag cover, says Shah Rukh Khan and her divide parenting duties for AbRam: 'Aryan, Suhana are sorted'

Sonu is best known for his roles in films such as Dabangg, Happy New Year, R... Rajkumar, Simmba, Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, and Shootout at Wadala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood spicejet

Related Stories

music

BTS singers Jin and Jungkook indulge in fake fight during VMAs Dynamite shoot, V reveals eating Jjajangmyeon at 3 am

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:29 PM IST
bollywood

Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding: 'Mantra bhi padh dunga'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:09 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP