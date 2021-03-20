Sonu Sood gets emotional, misses parents as airline honours him: 'Remember coming to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket'

Sonu Sood on Saturday got emotional and remembered his parents after an airline honoured the actor by featuring him on its aircraft. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Sonu expressed his gratitude.

The Indian national carrier featured Sonu's picture on its aircraft and saluted him for his efforts during the lockdown. He was hailed as a hero for taking an active role and successfully sending thousands of stranded migrants to their home villages during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Responding to the airline's gesture, Sonu tweeted, "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more." Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and hailed Sonu. Her post read, "Wow Sonu! This is just amazing. Big salute to all the fabulous work you have done and continue to do. #proudfriend".

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of how the airline completed the project. "Reminds me of my journey from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Miss my parents more today. Thank you @spicejetairlines for this honour. #humbled," he wrote in the caption. Actors Neha Dhupia and Ridhima Pandit also lauded Sonu.

Sonu lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007. In 2020, on his mother's death anniversary, he posted a picture of her with the caption, "13years ago on the same day, 13th October.. when life slipped from my hands."

On her birthday, he posted a picture of his childhood along with his mother and wrote, "Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you".

Sonu is best known for his roles in films such as Dabangg, Happy New Year, R... Rajkumar, Simmba, Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, and Shootout at Wadala.