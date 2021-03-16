Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding: 'Mantra bhi padh dunga'
Sonu Sood gets hundreds of requests from people across the country to sponsor their medical bills, their education fees, their house rent, among many other things. The actor, too, often helps out everyone he can. However, sometimes, in between all the genuine requests, a few internet users make some peculiar requests.
On Monday, a fan asked Sonu if he would sponsor their wedding. "Sir aap shaadi karwa denge kya (Sir, would you get me married)?" they asked. Responding to it, Sonu wrote, "Kyun nahin.. shaadi ke liye mantra bhi padh dunga! Buss ladki dhoodne ka kasht aap kar le (Why not? Will read the matras at the wedding as well. Just take the trouble of finding a girl.)"
Previously, Sonu has been asked by people to buy them cars, sponsor their trips to the Maldives, help them get a divorce and other things. One asked, “Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out).” The actor replied in Hindi, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?”
Also read: Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for helping in mom's treatment, says he told her to keep details private
Previously, he’d also received request for a car, to which the actor had replied in trademark fashion: “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”
Sonu was dubbed a national hero by many last year after he helped thousands of people reach their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. For his work, Sonu was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). “This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good,” he had said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe
- Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls
- Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with late actor
- Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya, said 'it's like daughter has come home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke
- Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery
- Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel
- Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday
- Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox