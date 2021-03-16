IND USA
Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding: 'Mantra bhi padh dunga'

Sonu Sood was asked by a fan to sponsor his wedding, and the actor responded in a witty manner to his request.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Sonu Sood gets hundreds of requests from people across the country to sponsor their medical bills, their education fees, their house rent, among many other things. The actor, too, often helps out everyone he can. However, sometimes, in between all the genuine requests, a few internet users make some peculiar requests.

On Monday, a fan asked Sonu if he would sponsor their wedding. "Sir aap shaadi karwa denge kya (Sir, would you get me married)?" they asked. Responding to it, Sonu wrote, "Kyun nahin.. shaadi ke liye mantra bhi padh dunga! Buss ladki dhoodne ka kasht aap kar le (Why not? Will read the matras at the wedding as well. Just take the trouble of finding a girl.)"


Previously, Sonu has been asked by people to buy them cars, sponsor their trips to the Maldives, help them get a divorce and other things. One asked, “Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out).” The actor replied in Hindi, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?”

Also read: Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for helping in mom's treatment, says he told her to keep details private

Previously, he’d also received request for a car, to which the actor had replied in trademark fashion: “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”

Sonu was dubbed a national hero by many last year after he helped thousands of people reach their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. For his work, Sonu was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). “This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good,” he had said in a statement.

Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
