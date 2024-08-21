Sonu Sood helps Hyderabad family bring back Indian man's body from Saudi Arabia on nephew's request

Actor Sonu Sood helped an Indian family bring back the mortal remains of their relative, who died while working in Saudi Arabia. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Sonu also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family. (Also Read | Sonu Sood appeals to everyone to help in rescuing fellow Indians from Bangladesh: 'Not just government's responsibility') Sonu also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

What happened

Earlier this month, an X user @bravo7781 shared that his uncle, who worked at the Saudi Cement Hofuf plant, died due to a heart stroke. He requested the actor to bring the mortal remains to India.

Sonu helps bring back man's body from Saudi

On Tuesday, Sonu shared the person's resident identity card. He wrote, "Mortal remains will reach Hyderabad airport by 04.35 pm today. Thanks for all the help @GirishPant_ bhai (folded hands emojis) once again heartfelt condolences to the family."

On August 2, @bravo7781 tweeted sharing details of the person, "Dear @SonuSood sir, My uncle, who worked at the Saudi Cement Hofuf plant, passed away heart stroke. Now his body in King Faisal General Hospital @ Saudi Arabia."

He had added, "I humbly request your assistance in bringing his body back to India. Kindly help us sir (folded hands emojis)." Responding to this, Sonu had tweeted, "Will try best to bring his body back. Already speaking to the concerned authorities (fingers crossed emoji)."

How Sonu has been helping people since 2020

Sonu helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic. He booked chartered flights and busses for the stuck migrant workers when the first lockdown was announced in 2020. Since then, he has been regularly helping people in need.

Recently, Sonu took to Twitter to appeal to the citizens of India to help rescue fellow Indians who are stuck in Bangladesh. He shared the video of an Indian woman expressing her pain, stating how the lives of fellow Indians like her were under threat in Bangladesh. She also expressed her wish to return to India.

The actor captioned his tweet as, “We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind (tricolour emoji).”

Sonu's next film

Fans will see Sonu in the upcoming film Fateh alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Fateh also marks Sonu's debut as a director. It will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.