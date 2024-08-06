Sonu Sood appeals to everyone to help in rescuing fellow Indians from Bangladesh: 'Not just government's responsibility'

Sonu Sood is well-known for sharing his views on socio-political issues. In addition to his charitable work, the actor readily expresses his concerns about society on his social media platforms. Recently, Sonu took to Twitter to appeal to the citizens of India to help rescue fellow Indians who are stuck in Bangladesh. This comes after Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina fled the country in a military aircraft amid widespread violence on Monday. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut: Honoured and flattered that Bangladesh PM feels safe in Bharat) Sonu Sood reacted to the situation of fellow Indians stuck in Bangladesh.

Sonu Sood urges people to help fellow Indians in Bangladesh

Sonu tweeted a post which shared the video of an Indian woman expressing her pain, stating how lives of fellow Indians like her is under threat in Bangladesh. She also expressed her wish to return to India. The actor captioned his tweet as, “We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind (tricolour emoji).”

Sonam Kapoor reacts to Bangladesh death toll

Earlier, on August 5, Sonam Kapoor had expressed concerns over the rising death toll in Bangladesh. She shared an IG post by The Juggernaut on her Instagram story, which mentioned how 66 people had died in a single day amid the clashes. The actor captioned her post as, “This is horrible. Let's all pray for Bangladeshi people.” On Monday, at least 91 people were killed and hundreds were injured in a wave of violence across the country. Tens of thousands of protesters were dispersed by police using tear gas and rubber bullets. A nationwide curfew has been imposed since Sunday evening, railway services have been suspended, and the country's large garments industry has closed down.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the rising death toll in Bangladesh amid the violent protests.

Sheikh Hasina lands in New Delhi

Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, near New Delhi. Sheikh Hasina, aged 76, is the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The recent dramatic developments in Bangladesh mark the end of Hasina’s 15-year tenure in power.