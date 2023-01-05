Sonu Sood on Railways' tweet for his train video: 'Just sat to see how those poor people feel...'

A day after the official Twitter handle of Northern Railways requested him to not set bad examples by travelling on a train's footboard and posting a video of himself doing that, actor Sonu Sood has responded. While his tweet sought apology, he also seemed to take a dig at the railways. (Also read: Sonu Sood criticised by railway for sitting on footboard of moving train)

Sonu wrote in his tweet, “Shamaprarthi. Bus yun hi baith gaya tha dekhne kaisa mehsoos karte honge wo laakhon gareeb jinki zindagi abhi bhi train ke darwazon par guzarti hai. Dhanyawad is sandesh ke liye aur desh ki rail vyawastha ko behtar banane ke liye (I seek apology. I just sat there to understand how those lakhs of poor people feel who spend their lives on the doors of trains. Thank you for this message, and for making the arrangements at railways better).”

Sonu's tweet received many responses that told him not to try such stunts again. One of them wrote, “Aisa such me nahi karna chahiye tha aapko (You should have really not done that).” Another one tweeted, “Lakhon gareeb majboori me baithate hain, aap apne stunt ka recording kar rahe the reel banane k liye. Aapke jaise gair-zimmedar celebrity anek ke saath hone wali durghatnao ka karak bante hain (Those lakhs of poor people sit there as they have no choice, you were recording your stunt for the sake of a reel. Irresponsible celebrities like you are the cause behind accidents that happen with many young people).”

Re-sharing a video that Sonu had posted showing himself looking out of a running train while he sat near the door, the tweet from Northern Railways said, "Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey."

Sonu was most recently seen in the role of a court poet in Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi's historical drama, Prithviraj, that features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles. Next up, he has thew Tamil film Thamilarasan in the pipeline. He is also set to make his writing debut with Hindi film, Fateh.

