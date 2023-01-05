Home / India News / Sonu Sood shares video of him travelling on train footboard; Railway responds

Sonu Sood shares video of him travelling on train footboard; Railway responds

Published on Jan 05, 2023

North Railway and the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate both warned the actor stating it was dangerous and asked him not to perform such stunts in real life.

The tweet came after actor Sonu Sood uploaded a train journey video on Decemeber 13 in which he was seen travelling on the footboard.
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Northern Railway on Wednesday slammed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for travelling on the footboard of a train, saying that it is 'dangerous'. Calling him the role model for the people of India, Northern Railway said that his video would give a wrong message to the nation.

"Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway tweeted.

This tweet came after actor Sonu Sood uploaded a train journey video on Decemeber 13 in which he was seen travelling on the footboard.

The Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate also warned him stating it was dangerous and asked him not to do this stunt in real life.

"@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai tweeted.

