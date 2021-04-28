Sonu Sood says getting hospital beds, oxygen for people is ‘more satisfying than being part of any 100 crore film’

Actor Sonu Sood, who is doing his bit to help people tide over shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, called it ‘more satisfying’ than delivering a ₹100 crore film. He has been involved in numerous relief efforts since last year, from helping the needy with medical bills to airlifting stranded migrant workers and students.

“In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Sonu talked about not being able to sleep, as he was flooded with distress calls. “Can't sleep.. In the middle of night when my phone rings, all I can hear is a desperate voice pleading to save his/her loved ones. We are living in tough times but tomorrow is going to be better, just hold your reigns tight. Together we will win. Just we need some more hands,” he had tweeted.

Currently, India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic, with lakhs of Covid-19 cases and thousands of deaths every day. Hospitals in several states are facing a critical shortage of oxygen, beds, and medicines.

Sonu recently tested positive for Covid-19 himself. After being in home quarantine, he recovered within a week.

Also read: Prateik Babbar gets mother Smita Patil’s name inked ‘on his heart’, his half-brother Aarya Babbar showers love

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu had said that he does not consider himself a ‘national hero’. “I don’t know how to react because I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge other to do the same,” he said.