Sonu Sood's fan calls him God, actor refuses to take credit and says 'I am just a common man'

Sonu Sood has responded to a fan calling him God and humbly said that he is "just a common man" who has been trying to connect the common people of our country. Sonu was responding to fans' questions and tweets during an AMA session that he conducted Monday evening. He tweeted, “How about 30 mins of #AskSonu ? Chalo Shuru ho jao (start dropping your questions).”(Also read: Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood support protesting wrestlers)

Sonu on being labelled as God

Sonu Sood responds to being called 'God' during a Twitter AMA session.

During the Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of Sonu Sood's fans wrote to him, "Sonu sir people call you God, 2 words about it #AsKSonu." The actor quickly and humbly responded with: "I am just a common man trying to connect the rest of the common men of our country."

Sonu's tweet.

Sonu's AMA

During the AMA session, Sonu also told one of his fans that the secret to success and happiness is “Prayers of your parents”. He also revealed that his favourite Indian dish is “Makai ki Roti and Sarson ka saag”.

Sonu is currently in Himachal Pradesh and has been sharing pictures and videos of his fitness routine as he preps for his next -Fateh. In one of his recent posts, Sonu could be seen running in Kaza.

Sonu on Roadies

Meanwhile, Sonu is also back on the reality show Roadies 19 as the host. Speaking about it, he had told PTI earlier, "I'm ecstatic to be part of the genre-defining adventure reality show MTV Roadies yet again. The show captures the youth's spirit and redefines adventure. With the new season, this journey of Karm Ya Kaand along with Gang Leaders Prince, Gautam and Rhea will test Roadies' physical, emotional, and mental strength at every level. Fans will be at the edge of their seats."

Sonu turns writer for Fateh

Sonu Sood will make his writing debut with Fateh which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and the actors have been coached by ethical hackers on the sets. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in important roles.

