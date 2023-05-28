Urvashi Rautela grabs attention in feather gown, Jacqueline Fernandez wears dramatic look with veil at IIFA 2023. Watch

A host of celebs such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kamal Haasan, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more attended International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The awards ceremony brought together some of the biggest stars, who all showed up in their designer best on the IIFA 2023 green carpet. Ahead of the main event, photographers captured glamorous looks from Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Maheep Kapoor and more on the green carpet. Also read: IIFA 2023 winners full list Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez attend IIFA 2023.

Jacqueline Fernandez hit the green carpet in a flowy white and golden gown. She elevated her ensemble with a white veil covering her head. The actor, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde, had earlier on Friday worn a blue, pink and purple outfit for the IIFA Rocks event.

Urvashi opts for striking feather outfit

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela opted for another eye-catching look after her recent red-carpet outings at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actor wore a skin-coloured gown with brown feather details. She wore her hair in a bun and also sported gloves.

Photos and videos of her IIFA look were shared on Twitter, reacting to which, a person said, "That's one way to grab attention!" Another said, "Too much happening here. The dress reminds me of her green Cannes gown."

A few days ago, Urvashi had walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 in a green feather dress; her look had invited all kinds of reactions on social media with some even comparing it to a parrot. Along with her gown, she had also worn a matching green feather headgear.

‘Bollywood wives’ match in shiny looks

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari wore sparkly outfits as they arrived together for IIFA 2023. Bhavana was in a golden one-shoulder gown with slit, while Maheep wore a similar dress in red. Seema wore an embellished white top and matching pants, and Neelam wore a green sequined gown.

Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam feature on the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality show-style documentary, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, follows the glamorous quartet of BFFs-cum-Bollywood-wives.

Vicky, Sara steal the show on green carpet

Ahead of the release of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal walked together on the green carpet of IIFA 2023. Sara was in a red ruffle saree, while Vicky was dressed a classic tuxedo look.

Vicky and Sara also interacted with the media before making their way inside the venue. Heaping praises on Vicky, Sara said, “I think he (Vicky) is extremely versatile and that is his big strength...” Directed by Laxman Utekar, their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be released in theatres on June 2.

