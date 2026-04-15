Sooraj Barjatya praises Aditya Dhar, calls Dhurandhar a ‘perfect picture after Sholay’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving critical acclaim since the day it released. The film has broken several box office records and continues its dream run at the box office. Amid its success, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya also praised Aditya and called the film a ‘perfect picture after Sholay’.

Sooraj Barjatya talks about Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

Sooraj Pancholi says he enjoyed watching Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

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In a conversation with Screen, Sooraj called Dhurandhar a superb blockbuster and revealed that although it was not a family-oriented film, he enjoyed watching it. He explained, “As a filmmaker, whatever’s good is good. I think Dhurandhar is a perfect picture after Sholay. Every character is so well done. Hats off to Aditya.” He also admitted to liking Saiyaara and revealed that he was happy for Aditya Chopra and Mohit Suri when the film released.

He added, "All subjects should get made but this type of content is very important, so that we can tell the younger generation to trust, hope, and support each other, otherwise we’re all getting divided. Why should there be any loneliness?”

About Dhurandhar

The two-part film directed by Aditya Dhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in key roles. The first part revolved around the story of Hamza, an Indian spy played by Ranveer, infiltrating the gangs in Pakistan's Lyari and dismantling the terror network targeting India. The film emerged as a huge box office success, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

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{{^usCountry}} The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 and gave a peek into how Ranveer's character turned into a spy and climbed up the ranks of the political structure in Pakistan to become the kingpin of Lyari and complete his mission. The second part received critical acclaim and collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide in just four weeks. The film became the first-ever Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark domestically, setting a benchmark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 and gave a peek into how Ranveer's character turned into a spy and climbed up the ranks of the political structure in Pakistan to become the kingpin of Lyari and complete his mission. The second part received critical acclaim and collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide in just four weeks. The film became the first-ever Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark domestically, setting a benchmark. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooraj Barjatya's recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooraj Barjatya's recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmaker recently launched his television show Sangamarmar on JioHotstar. The show, directed by Vikram Ghai, features Saurabh Raj Jain, Sheen Dass, Smita Bansal and Avinash Wadhawan in lead roles. The show was released in February this year.

He is currently working on his upcoming movie, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. Ayushmann once revealed that the film is not just a family entertainer but also has a message for the audience. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

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