Sooraj Barjatya says you can no longer make films where 'women just sit at home': Hum Aapke Hain Koun doesn't work today
Sooraj Barjatya talks about his new show Sangamarmar and why certain aspects of Hum Aapke Hain Koun are not relevant today.
A lot has been said and written about the treatment of female characters in mainstream Hindi cinema. From being relegated to supporting roles to leading roles, female protagonists have been portrayed in diverse ways in Bollywood films. But with time, even in family-oriented films, the depiction has evolved. Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says his own stories are a litmus test, where women have transitioned from being just homemakers in the 90s to being career-oriented working women now.
Sooraj Barjatya on depiction of women in Indian films
Barjatya’s new show, Sangamarmar, stars Sheen Savita Dass as a woman taking over her father’s business after his untimely death. Talking about the story, the filmmaker tells Hindustan Times, “Where stories are concerned, agar main aaj bhi sochoon ki ghar pe baithengi ladies (the women will sit at home), that is over. You cannot make a Hum Aapke Hain Koun where everybody lives together, because it’s not possible today. But the values remain the same.”
Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Barjatya's most successful film, was released in 1994. It was India's highest-grossing film for over a decade. The film, a story of a tightly-knit family, remains popular on TV and OTT three decades on.
‘The only women on set were actresses and their mothers’
Barjatya says the stories in Indian cinema have evolved to a point that being career-oriented does not automatically mean being opposed to family values. He attributes this change to more women being involved in the filmmaking process. “My sets have more women than men today,” he says. “This is a big change. When I started, the only women (on set) were the actresses, their mothers, and hairdressers.”
He says that the presence and involvement of women in every aspect of filmmaking has brought about changes. “The energies are different. The way to look into a scene is different. We never used to pay so much attention to costumes, production design. The number of kitchen sets and temples I have put on screen, no one else has. That is where women come in with new ideas,” says the filmmaker.
However, Barjatya admits that women in positions of power in cinema still find it difficult to exercise that authority. “They say it is so difficult to give orders to men,” he laments, adding that the women tell him: ‘We have to manoeuvre by massaging their egos in order to get the work done.’ The filmmaker hopes that this, too, will see some transformation as time progresses.
Sangamarmar, his new show, also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.