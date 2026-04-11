Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha reveals his earnings from Aditya Dhar film are exhausted, debunks ₹1 crore fee rumours

Vivek, who essays the role of terrorist Zahoor Mistry, one of the hijackers in the 1999 IC 814 Kandahar hijack, addressed the rumours surrounding his remuneration for his role in Aditya Dhar ’s film. He took to Instagram and shared a video thanking fans for all the love before saying, "Kuch logon ne social media pe ek format banaya hai jismein likha hai ki Dhurandhar ke actors ko kitna paisa mila. Usmein mera naam bhi hai aur kuch logon ne likha hai mujhe ₹80 lakh milen hai aur kuch ne likha hai mujhe ₹1 crore mila hain. Itna paisa nahi mila hai kasam se" (Some people on social media have made a chart showing how much the actors of Dhurandhar were paid. My name is on it too, and some people have written that I got ₹80 lakh, while others have said I got ₹1 crore. I swear, I did not get that much money).

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been breaking records and enjoying a dream run at the box office. Each of the film’s characters has been receiving immense love from the audience. Actor Vivek Sinha , who was also a part of the film, recently debunked rumours about being paid ₹1 crore for the movie.

He further urged people not to spread such information and added, "Jabse yeh daala hai, kasam se mere pass itne screenshots aayen hue hai ki sir baccha beemar hai, mere chot lagi hai, mere future ke liye paisa de do. Bhai paisa de toh dun main, lekin mere pass ho toh. Mere pass khudh paisa nahi hai. Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila, accha paisa mila, jo respected amount hai voh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila" (Ever since I posted this, I swear I’ve been getting so many screenshots and messages saying, ‘Sir, my child is sick,’ ‘I’m injured,’ ‘Please give me money for my future.’ Brother, I would give money if I had it, but only if I actually had it. I myself don’t have money right now. I did get paid for Dhurandhar, and it was a decent, respectable amount. But it wasn’t that much money).

He added, "Jo paisa mila tha, khatam ho chuka hai. Mumbai main rehta hoon, bahut kharche hain Mumbai ke. Saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai Dhurandhar waala, ab nayi picture koi aayegi, usmein paisa milega toh koshish karunga. Aur kasam se bata raha hoon, agar achha paisa hoga toh mujhe help karne main koi dikkat nahi hai" (The money I had received is already finished. I live in Mumbai, and Mumbai is very expensive. All the money I earned from Dhurandhar is gone now. When I get another film and earn from that, I will try. And I swear, if I have good money, I have no problem helping people). He further requested fans to keep praying for him to earn more so that he can help others.

Before rising to fame with Dhurandhar, Vivek worked in popular series such as Delhi Crime Season 3 and Tandav, as well as films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.