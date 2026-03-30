‘Should we call a terrorist from Pakistan to act?’: Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha on why he agreed to do the film

During the chat, Vivek shared in Hindi, “A few days ago, I receive a message on Instagram where someone said that I should be ashamed that I accepted the role in the film for a few bucks. A lady wrote to me how I spoke about Hindus in such a manner being a Hindu myself. I thought should I reply to her or should I leave? Then I thought why not? Let me make my point and let it reach her. So I left her a voicenote.”

In Dhurandhar, Zahoor says, “Hindu ek darpok qaum hai, pados mein hi rehte hai hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo joh bigaad sakte ho (Hindus are a cowardly community, we live in the neighbourhood, use all your strength and spoil whatever you can)." The actor's menacing act has attracted a lot of attention.

Actor Vivek Sinha , who played the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar , has been vocal about the recognition he has received for his brief but impactful performance in the film. The actor has now shared in a conversation with news agency PTI that a female viewer said that he should be ashamed for accepting the part in the spy thriller. Vivek went on to share what he replied to the viewer.

He continued, “Now, if in a film- which is a mirror to society- we show how characters behave. So in a situation where a dangerous terrorist from Pakistan has entered India without caring about his life. If we want to portray such a character in a film, who is threatening at gunpoint, and if we have to show his way of thinking, how he says that Hindus are cowards. So when we have to show that character, should we call a terrorist from Pakistan to shoot the film? We only have to do it no? So that we understand what he is trying to say, so that we can show to what extent he can go being so cruel. If someone is murdering in a film, should we call real murderers from jail to act? So I sent that in voicenote and she has not replied yet.”

About Dhurandhar After its release in December last year, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar went on to make history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel showed how Ranveer's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.