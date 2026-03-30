Dhurandhar 2 actor Udaybir Sandhu says ‘true brother’ Ranveer Singh never showed ego on set, made him feel small

Further calling Aditya his mentor in the truest sense, Udaybir wrote, "You’ve been a mentor in the truest sense, and at times genuinely like an older brother… always looking out, always encouraging, always pushing me to do better. Your patience, your guidance, and the calm confidence you bring to the chaos of a film set is something I’ve learned so much from. A big thank you for trusting me, for giving me Pinda, and for giving me a moment I’ll cherish forever. The best kind of director… and an even better human."

On Sunday, Udaybir took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar 2. The photos featured him posing with Ranveer and Aditya for the camera. Along with the pictures, he penned a gratitude note which read, "I’ve been trying to put this into words, but honestly… a thank you feels too small. 🤍 @adityadharfilms I’ll always carry your faith and your kindness with me. From day one, you truly made me feel like I belonged. The way you guide, protect, and uplift your people is rare… and something I’ll always admire."

The craze for Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to soar, with every character in the film receiving equal love and recognition from the audience. Actor Udaybir Sandhu, who portrayed Ranveer Singh ’s childhood friend and a drug dealer, recently shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to filmmaker Aditya Dhar for placing his faith in him. He also praised Ranveer for his unwavering support on set, calling him a “true brother” and appreciating his humility, adding that the star never once showed any ego despite his stature.

He also heaped praise on Ranveer for supporting him throughout the shoot like a brother and said he would always remember his humility. Udaybir wrote, "To @ranveersingh, Dhurandhar gave me a lot… but working with you, Ranveer bhai, was truly one of the best parts. 🤍 Thank you for being so kind, so genuinely supportive, and so generous on set. You didn’t have to, but you always made sure I was comfortable and supported. You helped me and guided me without making it obvious, never once made me feel small, never once made it about ego."

He concluded, "As someone who’s still learning and growing, that meant more than you probably realise. Bhai, you really took care of me like a true brother and I’m honestly really grateful I got to share the screen with you. Mad respect & love for you always mere Jassiiii."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s success The film has been shattering box-office records since the day of its release. The spy action thriller collected ₹145 crore on its opening day. In just 11 days, the film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor and overtaken several major films like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Pathaan and the Hindi version haul of Pushpa 2.

The film’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹846.87 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached ₹1,361.95 crore.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Udaybir Sandhu, Danish Pandor and Mustafa Ahmed, among others, in key roles.