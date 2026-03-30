Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1365 crore; beats Dhurandhar's final haul
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: After a phenomenal opening week that saw it mint over ₹1000 crore worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge was in no mood to stop during its second weekend. The spy thriller registered the best-ever second weekend for an Indian film domestically and added substantial overseas grosses, climbing further up the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres on Thursday, after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. At the end of the first week, the film had earned ₹674 crore net in India alone. On its second Friday, the film started its journey towards resurgence after a brief dip over the weekdays. It collected ₹41.75 crore on Friday, followed by a huge jump, leading to ₹62.85 crore on Saturday. Dhurandhar 2 then had the biggest second Sunday for any Indian film, raking in ₹68 crore, taking its total domestic haul after 11 days to ₹847 crore net ( ₹1012 crore gross). This is now the highest domestic collection by a Hindi film, beating Dhurandhar 1’s ₹840-crore mark.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Despite a slowdown on weekdays, the film picked up pace again in the second weekend. On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 added close to $3 million overseas, taking its international gross to around $38 million. In the process, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing the nine-year-old record set by Baahubali 2.
Dhurandhar 2 beats Dhurandhar 1
This takes the film’s global earnings to a solid ₹1365 crore gross. Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken the lifetime final collections of the first Dhurandhar, which had grossed ₹1307 crore worldwide after its December release. Now, Dhurandhar 2 is behind only Dangal ( ₹2070 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹s 1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1724 crore). If it maintains its momentum, there is no reason why Dhurandhar 2 should not cross the two pan-India hits and eventually even dethrone Dangal.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to cross ₹2000 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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