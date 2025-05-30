Sooraj Pancholi reacts to mom Zarina Wahab not divorcing his father despite extramarital affairs: ‘She could have left’

What Sooraj said

During the interview, Sooraj said, “She holds the entire family together, and she has really been through a lot because of us. I have never, ever seen her break down. She has never complained about anything.”

‘She could have left any time’

He went on to add, "She has been acting since the age of 16. She almost 65 now. She is self-made. She has four homes of her own. She doesn’t come from money. If she wanted to leave, she could have done it long back. Sometimes, women don’t leave because they don’t have a backup… My father never stopped her from working. He never questioned her about the work. If she had a route to go back to Hyderabad; she has a home in Bandra also… She has her mother’s home in Bandra. She has four sisters, one of them is in America. She has four brothers. She could have left any time, but it’s her decision to stay. I am nobody to judge this, its an understanding between them and I am in no position to comment on their arrangement.”

Zarina and Aditya married in 1986. They are parents to actor Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi. Aditya has been rumoured to have affairs with actor Pooja Bedi in the 1990s and with Kangana Ranaut.

On the work front, Sooraj was last seen in Kesari Veer. The film released in theatres on May 23.