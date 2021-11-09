Sooryavanshi box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's film inches away from entering 100 crore club

Sooryavanshi is just ₹8.5 crore short of entering the ₹100 crore club. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer collected ₹14.51 crore on Monday, taking the total box office collection so far to ₹91.59 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, “#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4… Inches closer to ₹100 cr mark… Will be the *first* ₹100 cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: ₹91.59 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. It is Akshay's second film to release this year. His previous release, BellBottom, had collected Rs. 12.65 crore by end of the opening weekend. The film had a compromised release, given that theatres in Maharashtra were still shut at the point.

However, Sooryavanshi has managed to do better Monday business than Akshay's previous big-screen release, Good Newzz. As per the box office figures reported by Box Hungama, Good Newwz had earned ₹13.41 crore on its first Monday at the box office, slightly less than Sooryavanshi.

Good Newwz also collected ₹65.99 crore by the end of its first weekend, falling short by almost ₹12 crore in comparison to Sooryavanshi's ₹77.08 crore opening weekend collection.

Sooryavanshi's impressive box office collection comes as a ray of hope for filmmakers gearing to release their movies in theatres after two Covid-19 induced lockdowns that shut down theatres and imposed restrictions as well.

Following Sooryavanshi, theatres will prepare for films such as Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Bubli 2; Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, Ranveer Singh's ‘83 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, among other films, to release.