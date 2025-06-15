Soundarya Sharma is surprised at claims of female objectification in Housefull 5: Kaun log iss tarah baat kar rahe hain

Actor Soundarya Sharma, who was recently seen in Housefull 5, has reacted to a question about female objectification in the film. Speaking with DNA India, Soundarya was also asked about the focus in film being more on the looks of female characters rather than the substance. A surprised Soundarya said that she doesn't "see any of it". (Also Read | Tarun Mansukhani defends Housefull 5 against claims of sexism, objectifying women) Soundarya Sharma in a still from Housefull 5 song Laal Pari.

Soundarya Sharma doesn't think there is female objectification in Housefull 5

Soundarya was told that the public and critics have criticised the portrayal of female characters in Housefull 5. She said, "I don't see that, I don't see any of it. Pata nahi aap bol rahe ho toh (I don't know but since you're saying it). Honestly, I haven't gotten time to sit and read all of these because I've been busy, counting numbers and excited. I think makers would be the right people because an actor is just subjective to someone's vision. It's made in a very light way and with heart. I don't know kaun hai yeh log jo iss tarah baat kar rahe hai (I don't know who these people are who are talking like this)."

Soundarya on outfits worn by female actors in Housefull 5

She also opened up about the outfits worn by female actors in the film. She said, “I feel not for the first time, anyone has worn something. It's also the reflection of the society, not that they have plugged something. There have been actors who have worn bikinis as well as sarees for their roles. Aisa kuch samajh mein mere ko nahi aa raha hai (I'm not able to understand). People have been wearing all sorts of sarees for songs and everything.”

How Reddit reacted

A clip of the interview was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Poor girl’s entire existence in the film was reduced to just being there for the male gaze and she thinks there wasn’t any objectification??!” Reacting to it a person wrote, “Her answer was as bulls*** as the movie but then that’s what she was supposed to say?” A comment read, “Thats her relaunch movie and she is happy to be a part of it , what else do people want her to say.”

Another person said, “The sole purpose of her character was to be objectified.” A Reddit user said, “Sadly she is not a nepo kid who would keep on getting chances again and again, it's a big thing for her that she got to work in a big movie with a big star cast, if she speaks againsnt the movie or the producers then whatever chances she has to even get a small role in a movie, she will not get that.”

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, which began in 2010. Housefull 5 also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film released in theatres on June 6.

Apart from Housefull 5, Soundarya was also seen in the film Ranchi Diaries. She was also part of Bigg Boss 16, Raktanchal 2, Country Mafia and Karm Yuddh.