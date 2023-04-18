Rowdy Rathore 2: Anees Bazmee to direct the film but no discussions about replacing Akshay Kumar with Sidharth Malhotra

Speculation about actor Sidharth Malhotra replacing Akshay Kumar in the second instalment of superhit film Rowdy Rathore has been doing rounds for a while. It is also being said that filmmaker Anees Bazmee has been roped in to direct the film, which is expected to go on floors very soon because Bazmee’s project with Shahid Kapoor has been postponed.

Rowdy Rathore was a big hit and gave a push to Akshay Kumar’s career

However, an industry inside tells us that the part about who’s directing the film is right, nothing concrete has been decided on who will star in it. “Yes, Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Anees Bazmee and are in talks for Rowdy Rathore 2 and the latter will direct the film as the two share a great rapport. Other than this development, it’s all mere stories,” says the source.

As for the casting and the buzz surrounding it, the source adds, “There have been no discussions yet about replacing Akshay with Sidharth in the sequel. Though some people from the film’s team want Siddharth to be a part of the film and are pushing for his name, also because Kiara is in talks to star in the film, no concrete decision has been taken by the makers yet. In fact, there have been no talks about the casting of the main lead at all.”

As far as Shahid Kapoor-starrer getting postponed is considered, that’s not true, shares the source, elaborating, “The Bhool Bhulaiyaa maker is busy with the pre-production of the film, which will go on floors in July-August. He had prior commitments for this film so he would take up Rowdy Rathore 2 only after wrapping that up.”

Another source reveals that Rowdy Rathore is not happening anytime soon and hence all these reports about actors being replaced or the film going on floors soon are just rumours. “There is nothing decided yet. Moreover, Bazmee has the sequel of No Entry to work upon and he is deciding on the date to start that. So Rowdy Rathore will take some time before it actually starts,” the source says.

