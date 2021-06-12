Ssumier Pasricha comes across as quite boisterous and vocal in his videos, disguised as Pammy aunty. And it seems, he’s like that in his real avatar, too. Recently, the actor went all out while responding to a tweet by Anupam Kher, when the latter rued losing 80,000 followers in 36 hours on Twitter. Pasricha feels this isn’t the time to crib about losing followers on social media, as many have faced loss of lives in this pandemic.

“There are so many who’ve lost their family members and friends in the past one year. I thought people must have learnt that there’s more to life than just social media and fame. Survival is most important and we shouldn’t be worried about the virtual world,” reasons Pasricha.

Ssumier aka Pammy aunty takes a dig at Anupam Kher: Funny that a person of his stature complained about losing followers

Replying to Kher’s tweet, the 41-year-old content creator wrote, “Are we serious? That we still worry about our followers ... are we so obsessed with this social media ? This pandemic has taught us nothing ...I thought great people think wise.”

Pasricha adds that the veteran actor didn’t need to do this and that he could have more cautious of his actions.

“I think Mr Kher is Mr Kher without this [followers] also. He became a legend much before Twitter and Instagram were born. If he’s worries about such small things, then his young followers will get obsessed, and go into depression that, ‘Hamare followers nahin hain, hum kaam kaise karein’. For me, people call me a social media star, but I’m not bothered about followers,” says the Sasural Simar Ka actor, who has 154K followers on Instagram.

The actor further argues that 90 percent of celebrities have fake followers, and hence, he urges people to “evolve” than being “trapped” in this whole social media scenario.

“I have nothing against Mr Kher. He’s a true legend. But, it still looked very funny that a person of his stature comes and says, ‘Followers kam ho gaye’. Are you kidding me? Agar aapko bhi inn cheezon se farak padh raha hai, then you need to work on it. I can’t say more than that,” Pasricha concludes.