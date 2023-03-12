Ssumier S Pasricha remembers Satish Kaushik: I’d never come to Mumbai or become an actor, had he not shown confidence in me

The news of Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise on Wednesday morning left several people in the film fraternity in shock. Recalling his association with the veteran, actor-singer Ssumier S Pasricha emotionally shares that had Kaushik not shown faith in him, he would have not become an actor.

His tweet read, “This is shocking … it’s all because of Satish ji I came to Mumbai and became part of this world .. I’ll always be thankful to him…”

In an exclusive interview, Pasricha now recalls how Kaushik played the driving force in his life. “I was doing a play with Shekhar Kapoor in Delhi, when Satish Kaushik ji saw me for the first time and said ‘You are brilliant. Why are you wasting your time here in Delhi. You must come to Mumbai. Me teri madad karunga.’”

This happened in early 2009 and within a few months Pasricha decided to take Kaushik’s advice and left for Mumbai. “I contacted him as soon as I reached the city, as I did not know anyone here and he (Kaushik) welcomed me with open arms. He helped me get in touch with his manager, who arranged for a few auditons for me and that’s how I got my first film Hum Tum Shaba. The film did not do great but I got the opportunity and a way to look forward to because of Satish sir,” shares the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) actor.

Pasricha goes on to highlight Kaushik’s praiseworthy qualities as a person in addition to his artistic ability. “Aaj kal aapke dost aapki madad nahi krte and Satish sir did so much for a stranger whom he spotted randomly. Whatever I am today is because of him...because of the courage he gave me. I would have never come to Mumbai or become an actor, had he not shown that confidence in me. Whatever I am today is because of him,” he tells us.

After creating a niche in the industry, Pasricha once again got to meet Kaushik during an award function. “I was hosting that event in 2016. And the moment he (Kaushik) came in, I told him ‘Sir, I am your fan’, to which he replied ‘And I am yours. I know in every interview you keep thanking me for giving you the break but it was all your talent and hard work,” Pasricha wraps up as he remembers his “mentor” and his “first contact” in the industry.