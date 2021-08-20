Step inside Ananya Panday's vanity van with a tiny bed and random stick. Watch

Ananya Panday has hit 20 million followers on Instagram. She celebrated the milestone by posting a new video, shot inside her vanity van.

In the video, Ananya answers questions sent to her by her fans. Showing all the corners of her van, Ananya reveals whether she likes coffee or tea, working out or sleeping, who is her go-to person and the favourite place to be.

Her van is a simple one with a tiny single bed in a corner and a vanity in another. There are black surface lights on the ceiling with wooden detailing. There are wooden floors, a TV, an AC and a large door with a full size mirror mounted on it. During the interview, Ananya also picks up a stick, lying inside her van, and played with it throughout.

Ananya gave the tour wearing a white sweatshirt and shorts. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “20 million loveysss. You guys make me so happpppy. Thank u for all the love always.”

The actor also recently appeared on an episode of Pinch, hosted by Arbaaz Khan. There, she spoke about the trolling she is often subjected to online, her appearance on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and more. Arbaaz showed her a tweet about how her accent made their ears bleed. Ananya apologised saying, “I am so sorry, main aapke liye tissue bhejti hu (I'll send over tissues for you).” Reacting to someone writing ‘struggling didi ki jai ho,’ she said, “Haan mujhe struggling didi kyu bulate ho (Why do you call me struggling didi)? It's really funny.”

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2018. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. Her last release was Khaali Peeli with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya has two films up for release. She will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film and in Liger with Vijay Deverkonda.