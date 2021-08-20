Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma a cheeky question about curious timing of his baby's birth, his reply was even better
Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma a cheeky question about curious timing of his baby's birth, his reply was even better

Actor Ajay Devgn will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote his movie Bhuj: The Pride of India.
HT Entertainment Desk
AUG 20, 2021

Actor Ajay Devgn is one of the first guests on the upcoming new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony Entertainment Television has shared a new promo for the episode, and it shows Ajay teasing host Kapil Sharma for the paternity break he recently took.

In the video, Ajay Devgn asks Kapil about the curious timing of the show going off the air in January. "Tera show January mein band hua tha na? Aur February mein baccha hogaya (Your show shut down in January right? And you had your baby in February)?" he asked. Kapil replied, "Feb mein toh product release hua na? Shooting toh chal hi rahi thi 9 mahine se (Feb was when the product was released. The shoot had been on since nine months)." His witty reply left Archana Puran Singh in splits. Even Ajay broke into laughter.

Kapil Sharma took a break from the show ahead of the birth of his son Trishaan. He said he wished to spend time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their kids. The couple were already parents to daughter Anayra. The show is now returning with the same cast--Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

Ajay will be on the show to promote his recently-released movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. Co-star Nora Fatehi will also join him. In another bit from the promo, Ajay is seen pushing Kapil away from Nora, who recommends a 'detox' to him for his jealousy.

Ajay plays an Air Force officer in Bhuj. The film is based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, specifically the story of how 300 women from villages near Bhuj repaired a destroyed runway overnight. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. The film received mostly negative reviews.

