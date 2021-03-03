Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing apartment, an oasis with green patches, filmy corners, and edgy elements
Step inside Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing apartment, an oasis with green patches, filmy corners, and edgy elements

Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai features a potpourri of elements, including a beautiful garden, a grand chandelier and a small filmy spot.
Inside Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing Mumbai home.

When Bhumi Pednekar is not busy acting, she is busy voicing her support for numerous causes, including environmental. The Bollywood actor has frequently voiced her support towards sustainable living and has incorporated all that she preaches into her life as well. Despite living in a cluttered city like Mumbai, Bhumi has converted a small space of her sea-facing apartment into a garden and it comes as no surprise that the spot is among her favourite corners.

Bhumi often poses for pictures in the green space. Her sister Samiksha and mother Sumitra Pednekar have also been using homegrown products from her garden to whip up truffle mushroom pasta, banana bread, and many more dishes.

"It gives my mother and me a high to go around our little garden. We have grown both fruits and vegetables, including chillies, methi, chauli, dhania, baingan, tomatoes and strawberry. It’s thrilling to see the brinjal grow a little, or the tomato turning red, day by day. It adds another kind of joy to my mornings," she told Bombay Times in April 2020.

But that's not the only space that Bhumi has given us glimpses of in the past year. Through various Instagram posts, Bhumi has shared photos and videos from her living room, which features a huge chandelier, a sofa corner, and a bright bedroom.

Bhumi's love for all things cinema can also been seen in a small space of her house, which features movie posters on the wall. One can easily spot a poster of Wonder Woman and Audrey Hepburn.

Bhumi recently celebrated the schedule wrap of Badhaai Do. She stars opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie. The cast and crew jumped on the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend to announce the wrap. She also celebrated six years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which marked her debut in Bollywood.

