Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s home perfectly decorated for Diwali, see pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut began Diwali celebration at home with puja. She took to her Instagram Stories and updated fans with new pictures of her house featuring a newly renovated temple. She also shared a glimpse of her Diwali special look in a blue embellished suit, paired with a heavy red dupatta. Also read: Kangana Ranaut renovates temple at her home for Diwali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She shared her ‘mood of the day’ as people started prepping for the puja at home. Staff were seen sitting on her balcony and decorating the house with garlands of marigolds in yellow and orange. It was followed by a video clip of Kangana performing puja with a preist. She also shared a close look at her new temple, decorated with fresh and bright flowers.

She posted a picture of herself in front of the temple. She was joined by her sister-in-law Ritu as well. She also added a solo photo of herself which almost gave a full view of her traditional attire. Have a look:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut recently announced her next biopic on Bengali theatre artist Noti Binodini. She will be collaborating with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Talking about working with Pradeep, she said in a statement, “I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country.”

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad, which failed at the box office. She will be seen next as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming period-drama, Emergency. It is directed by her. Apart from these, she also has Tejas where she will be seen as an airforce pilot. She is also backing Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON