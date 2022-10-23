Kangana Ranaut renovates temple at her home for Diwali, shares pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her newly renovated temple at home on Instagram. Sharing a photo from a Sunday puja on Choti Diwali, Kangana showed the new decor and all the new additions. (Also read: Katrina Kaif is overwhelmed as Gauri Khan gives her terrace a makeover. Watch video)

Kangana was seen dressed in a cream-beige suit, sitting next to a priest in the temple. In front of her was an idol of Lord Ganesha sitting on a pedestal. There was a large, framed Pichwai painting behind the idol, leaning on a colourful wall. Next to her were also garlands of marigold, some fruits, and food in steel utensils. She wrote with the photo, “This festive season, renovated temple at home.”

Kangana Ranaut at her home temple.

On Saturday night, Kangana attended the Diwali party at Ekta Kapoor's home. She even shared an inside photo from the party on Instagram Stories. It featured Ekta with Kangana, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Anees Baazmee. Kangana's sister-in-law Ritu also accompanied her to the party.

Kangana will be seen next in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, which is also directed by her. She will also be seen in another biopic, that of theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be helmed by ace filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, as per a statement shared by Kangana's team.

"I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country," Kangana said.

The film is written by Prakash Kapadia of Devdas and Padmavat fame. Kangana is expected to start shooting for the film early next year, after wrapping Emergency.

Born in 1862, Binodini grew up under the tutelage of Girish Chandra Ghosh and appeared in her first performance at the age of 12. She became such a name in the proscenium theatre form of the European genre that European theatre lovers would call her 'the flower of native stages'.

