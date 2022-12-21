Step inside Karan Johar's revamped Mumbai home by Gauri Khan with huge potted plants, lamps and couches. Watch

Interior designer Gauri Khan took fans inside the revamped Mumbai home of filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gauri posted a brief video clip giving glimpses inside Karan's house. (Also Read | Malaika Arora says Karan Johar is 'horny all the time' because he 'isn't getting it')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video started with Karan and Gauri Khan sitting on blue and white couches with a centre table in front of them. A lamp was also added below the round and wired table. A huge potted plant stood between the couches near an open window.

As the video continued, Gauri was seen sitting on a pale blue sofa as Karan stood behind her leaning on the piece of furniture. A glass window was seen behind them with a lamp near it on a table. A wooden centre table stood, near the duo, with a plant on it.

Towards the end of the video, a wall with the word 'Johar' was seen. Two red cushioned chairs stood at either end of the wall with a huge potted plant between them and a centre table with a lamp near it. A lit long mirror hung from a wall adjacent to it. A narrow cabinet with plants and a lamp was also seen in the clip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another potted plant stood near a door as Karan opened it and said, "Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can't wait to move in." In the video, Gauri wore a blue blazer, a printed white skirt and sneakers. Karan opted for a black ensemble--hoodie and trousers. He also wore yellow sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Gauri captioned the post, "One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar." Reacting to the post, Karan said, "My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you! (red heart emoji)."

Karan will make his comeback as a director after seven years with his next Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan's recent production was Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON