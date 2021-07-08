Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step inside Malaika Arora's luxurious living room, bathed in 'magic hour' sunlight. See new pic

Malaika Arora has given her fans a new look at her living room, lit by the 'magic hour' sunlight. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of her home.

Malaika Arora on Thursday gave a peek inside her Mumbai home. She shared a picture of her living room, lit by 'magic hour' sunlight.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika Arora shared a picture that was captioned, "Magic hour light." The picture showed that her living room has two couches of contrasting shades, divided by a coffee table adorned with flower vases. On one side, large windows give a glimpse of the buildings outside.

A glimpse at Malaika Arora's living room.

Malaika often shares pictures of her home on social media. As a paparazzi favourite, her every move is covered by photographers waiting outside her apartment complex and her gym. A regular fixture on television, Malaika also shares fitness videos and tips on social media.

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the two are often asked about their plans to get married. She had told Hindustan Times Brunch in a 2019 interview, “My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn’t easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me.”

Malaika Arora says Covid-19 'broke' her physically: 'I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina'

Arjun and Malaika both recovered from the coronavirus last year. In a recent post, she wrote that the ordeal nearly 'broke' her. "Having gone through it myself, 'Easy' is not the word I'd choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself," she wrote in her caption.

UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021
