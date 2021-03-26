Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan
bollywood

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan refurbished Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office during the lockdown. She gave it a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Gauri Khan poses in Shah Rukh Khan's office.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s swanky Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai has a brand-new look, courtesy of his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. She took up the design project during the lockdown and took to Instagram to share pictures of the finished space.

Gauri gave Shah Rukh’s office a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’, with black, white and grey being the predominant colour palette. Her objective was to create a space that would be perfect for brainstorming and discussing ideas for future projects as well as cosy enough for virtual meetings.

Sharing photos of the office on Instagram, Gauri wrote, “Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown.” She said that the space had a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey’.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madhuri Dixit posts a funny pic with son Arin, husband Dr Sriram Nene, see here

Parineeti says criticism about weight didn't bother her: ‘I agreed with them’

Saina review: Parineeti Chopra puts up a smashing show in over-simplistic biopic

Emraan Hashmi, wife Parveen spotted as they step out for shopping

“A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him,” she added.

Also read | Alia Bhatt gushes over boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu’s new photos: ‘So pretty'

Last year, in July, Shah Rukh reminded Gauri to take up the job of giving his office a new look. He left a cute comment on one of her work-related posts: “Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen together in the finale episode of the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave a glimpse into the lives of their friends -- Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan gauri khan red chillies entertainment

Related Stories

bollywood

AbRam Khan hides his face from the cameras with a stuffed toy during his outing with mom Gauri Khan, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to wife Gauri Khan's recent pic of son AbRam: 'Where was I?'

UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP