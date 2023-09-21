Stray Kids' Lee Know, Hyunjin, Seungmin sustain minor injuries in car accident, cancel upcoming events

Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin sustained minor injuries in a car accident. As per Soompi, they have cancelled their upcoming activities. It reported that “medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being”. (Also Read | Stray Kids to release new album in November after success of 5 Star, worried fans say ‘let them rest’)

What happened to Lee Know, Hyunjin, Seungmin

Stray Kids poses with the Best K-Pop award for S-Class at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Soompi citing JYP Entertainment reported that a vehicle carrying the three members faced a minor collision on Wednesday while they were travelling back home. Neither the members nor the staff travelling in the vehicle were “seriously injured” but they “sustained mild muscle pain and bruises”.

What all events have been cancelled

Lee Know and Hyunjin, who were earlier scheduled to attend the Milan Fashion Week, will not do that. Seungmin has cancelled his birthday live broadcast on YouTube. Stray Kids was originally scheduled to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23. But now, Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han will perform at the event without the other members.

JYP Entertainment's statement

The statement by JYP Entertainment read, "Hello, this is JYPE. While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wednesday), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision. After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received thorough medical examination."

It continued, "None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being. Therefore, we inform you that the schedules below have been cancelled or modified."

It concluded, "[Cancelled] Milan Fashion Week (Lee Know, Hyunjin). Seungmin’s Birthday YouTube Live (Seungmin). [Modified] 3RACHA of Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han) will perform at the Global Citizen Festival. We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news. JYPE will place the artists’ health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support their recovery. Thank you."

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids was formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group comprises eight members--Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and IN. Recently, at the MTV Video Music Awards Stray Kids won the award for Best K-pop.

