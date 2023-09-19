Stray Kids to release new album in November after success of 5 Star, worried fans say ‘let them rest’

Stray Kids joined several other K-pop groups who will be marking their comeback this year in November. As per the latest update from their agency, JYP Entertainment to Soompi, the group will be announcing their release schedule soon. Stray Kids consists of eight members--Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and IN. Also read: Red Velvet confirms new album release in November, trash disbandment rumours Stray Kids to launch new album this year.

Stray Kids' next album

On Tuesday, speculations regarding Stray Kids' comeback surfaced online after a Korean outlet reported about it first. Responding to them, their agency confirmed them. They said in a statement, "It is true that Stray Kids is currently preparing for their new album, but the schedule has not been decided yet. It will be announced once it is confirmed.”

While there is still time for the agency to announce the title of the new album and more details, this album will be their first domestic comeback. Their last full album was ★★★★★ (5-STAR), which was released earlier this year. It was their third studio album so far with the hit title track S-Class, featuring rapper Tiger JK in the single Topline.

Success of ★★★★★ (5-STAR)

The album was a big success with the sale of over 5 million copies in June. It even topped at charts in eight different countries after its release. S-Class even fetched the Best K-Pop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. Following the album release, the group held their third fan meeting Pilot: For 5-Star in Seoul and a concert tour in South Korea and Japan. The group also headlined the Lollapalooza music festival in Paris.

Fans worried for Stray Kids

Following the success of the back-to-back group activities, fans have now shown concern for the group. Reacting to the news of their comeback, someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Hopefully they are getting the rest they deserve before diving into another album. Take care of yourselves!” “But I'm still processing 5 Star,” added another. One more posted, “Let them rest.”

Stray Kids originally debuted as a nine-member group. Woojin left the group due to unknown reasons in October 2019. Stray Kids started off their journey in the K-pop industry with a pre-debut extended play (EP) Mixtape in January 2018. Their finally launched happened on March 25 2018 with I Am Not, followed by I Am Who and I Am You. Their first album Go Live was released in 2020. Stray Kids will be next performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON