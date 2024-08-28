Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee reacts to similarities with Stranger Things poster

‘Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana’

Talking about the issue, Abhishek said, “Pata nahi, I have no idea. Yeh marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata. Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai (Who knows what happened. I have no idea how the marketing team involved with poster design come up with these ideas. My job is to appear on those posters, not to make them).”

Both the Stranger Things 2 poster and the Stree 2 poster follow the same colour schemes of a blue background in the lower half and an orange background in the upper half, with the movie title spelled out in red. Only the cast positioning and titles are different.

Stree 2 poster bears a striking resemblance to that of Stranger Things season 2

More details

Stree 2 emerged as a major commercial success and broke several records at the box office. The film collected over ₹400 crore net in India less than two weeks after its release. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel follows Rajkummar's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.