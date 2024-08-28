Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee reacts to similarities with Stranger Things poster
Abhishek Banerjee has reacted to the striking similarities between the posters of Stree 2 and Netflix fantasy show Stranger Things.
Abhishek Banerjee is basking in the success of Stree 2 at the box office. The actor plays Jana in the horror-comedy film. Earlier this month, when the Stree 2 poster was released, many users on social media noticed how similar it looked in comparison with the posters of Stranger Things and called it ‘embarrassing.’ Now in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor has reacted to the backlash for the same. (Also read: Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee reveals he was offered 3 lead roles post film's success: I cannot do boring stuff)
‘Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana’
Talking about the issue, Abhishek said, “Pata nahi, I have no idea. Yeh marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata. Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai (Who knows what happened. I have no idea how the marketing team involved with poster design come up with these ideas. My job is to appear on those posters, not to make them).”
Both the Stranger Things 2 poster and the Stree 2 poster follow the same colour schemes of a blue background in the lower half and an orange background in the upper half, with the movie title spelled out in red. Only the cast positioning and titles are different.
More details
Stree 2 emerged as a major commercial success and broke several records at the box office. The film collected over ₹400 crore net in India less than two weeks after its release. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel follows Rajkummar's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.
