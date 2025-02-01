Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet at Jaipur Literature Festival, fans call them ‘two diamonds’. Watch

Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet

In a clipposted on Instagram by Red FM Rajasthan, the Rajya Sabha MP is seen arriving on stage as Javed greets her with folded hands. She tries to touch his feet, but Javed stops her. Sudha removes Javed's hand and touches his feet as he smiles.

He then held her hands as they had a brief conversation. The video was shared with the caption, "Not all stories are written—some are lived. A moment of profound respect at #JLF2025 Sudha Murthy ji’s gesture for Javed Akhtar sahab is a lesson in respect and admiration."

Fans react to Sudha's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Sudha Murthy ji is a true cultured Indian woman. The whole nation considers her as an ideal idol of love. And she is an ideal woman. I salute them." "We are proud of our Indian culture. Why a person is respectable to someone or attracted to someone completely depends on his manners, thoughts, and behaviour. Respect and attraction are the symbols of personal emotions and culture, and they cannot be measured based on one's greatness or recognition," a person said. "Two diamonds," read a comment.

About Sudha

Sudha is best known for her philanthropy and her contribution to literature in Kannada and English. Her books Dollar Bahu and Runa were adapted into televised series and Marathi films, respectively. Sudha has also acted in the Kannada film Prarthana. She has written and published many books, including novels and non-fiction.

About Javed and Sudha at JLF

At the Jaipur Literature Festival, Javed launched his book Gyan Seepiyan: Pearls of Wisdom. Sudha joined him and session moderator, actor Atul Tiwari to launch the book. During one of the sessions, Javed shared his thoughts on the importance of language, education, and cultural heritage.

He spoke about the growing disconnection from one's roots in the face of urbanization and the modern educational system. He emphasised the vital importance of preserving one's mother tongue.

This year's festival runs from January 30 to February 3 in Jaipur.