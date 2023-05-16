Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sudha Murty thinks Shah Rukh Khan can act like Dilip Kumar, talks about Salman Khan's 'innocence' in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Sudha Murty thinks Shah Rukh Khan can act like Dilip Kumar, talks about Salman Khan's 'innocence' in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2023 01:16 PM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show: On the latest episode, Sudha Murty talked about her favourite actor. She also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Author-philanthropist Sudha Murty talked about her interest in movies on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. She spoke about Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She appeared on the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, along with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon. (Also Read | Sudha Murty reveals why Narayana Murthy has same weight now as on their wedding day)

Sudha Murty spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar.
Sudha Murty spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar.

On the show, Sudha revealed that when she was in Pune, several years ago, a person challenged her to watch one movie per day. As she accepted it, she 'watched 365 movies in 365 days'.

Talking about Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh, Sudha said, “When I was young my favourite hero was Dilip Kumar. He was amazing. Next to him, like Dilip Kumar who can act, that kind of emotion, is Shah Rukh Khan. Only he can do that.”

She added, "When I saw Veer Zara, I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would have been young he would have done Veer Zara. Now Shah Rukh Khan is taking that place and only he can act in that. Just fantastic." Veer-Zaara (2004) is a romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

Talking about Salman Khan, Sudha said, "When I saw Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I said the innocence of a child, only Salman Khan can bring it on the screen. He is fit to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I enjoy movies."Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) is a comedy-drama directed by Kabir Khan. The film stars Salman along with Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra.

Sudha also spoke about the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani. She said, "For example, there is a song in the movie Gangster I think, Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan in Venice, Do Lafzon Ki. Beautiful song." Kapil then asked if he should sing the song for her. Sudha said, “Hann sunaiyye. Mujhe bohut pasand hai (Yes sing. I love that song a lot).” The host sang the track and Sudha joined him.

Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani is from the film The Great Gambler. The 1979 crime action film was directed by Shakti Samanta. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. 

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the kapil sharma show sudha murthy shah rukh khan dilip kumar salman khan + 3 more
the kapil sharma show sudha murthy shah rukh khan dilip kumar salman khan + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out