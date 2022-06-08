Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sudhir Mishra: We all want a full house, success for our films
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says as a maker one should stick to who they are and not chase box office blindly.
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra will direct Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his next film.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 06:50 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Sudhir Mishra isn’t one to outright deny that box office collections matter for a film. He is yet to make a masala potboiler, but he is satisfied that the films he has made till date recovered their cost while being subjects he wanted to tell.

“I mean we all want a full house. We all want an audience and we want our films to succeed. And connect with people all over the country. Some of us can appeal to a large niche and others to a more mass audience. And I think you should stick to who you are rather than attempt something different. My films recover their money and connect with a larger audience,” says the Khoya Khoya Chand director.

And when a content-driven film manages to strike a chord with masses and not just classes, it makes the deal sweeter. Mishra adds, “People like them, there is a kind of audience that likes my films and I am quite happy with that. I am sure if my film reaches a mass audience and does 200 crore, I won’t be unhappy.”

Helmed by him next is another subject-heavy film, with actors Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is taking the full onus on him for the fate of the film. “This is the kind of film I have been meaning to do for two-three years now. It’s on the road and is called Afwaa which means rumours. Sometimes rumours kill. It’s about two people trapped in a roller-coaster ride in which a rumour kind of chases them and how they survive that. It’s an edgy, thrilling and darkly funny film. I hope I can pull it off because I have a great star cast and a wonderful producer. If it doesn’t work then the fault would be mine,” he ends.

