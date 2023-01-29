Suhana Khan looks stylish in black silk dress as she twins with brother AbRam Khan on cafe outing. Watch

Suhana Khan and younger brother AbRam Khan stepped out together for dinner on Saturday. The siblings were seen outside a Bandra restaurant. While Suhana was in a black silk dress, Abram was twinning with her in a black tee and blue shorts. AbRam's nanny also seems to have accompanied them to the restaurant. Also read: Neena Gupta reveals liking Suhana Khan ‘very much’, says she can be ‘trendsetter’

A paparazzo account shared their video from the evening on Instagram. It shows Suhana smiling, while being clicked by the paparazzi as she walked towards her car. She carried a black purse and had paired her cut-out silk dress with black flats. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun. AbRam was spotted walking towards the car holding his iPad. His nanny held his hand as they walked out of the restaurant.

Fans liked Suhana's style and praised her in the comments section. A fan commented, “Suhana seems so graceful.” Another wrote, “Suhana Khan is improving herself with time…” One more fan wrote, “Cutie AbRam and Sue (Suhana).” A comment also read, "Felt sorry for the kids!! No privacy. Anyways they look gorgeous."

Suhana Khan, 22, is the only daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan, 25, and her younger brother Abram is nine-years-old. She has been making headlines for her fashion sense since quite a few months. She is regularly spotted at film parties and events, sometimes with brother Aryan or her friends like Shanaya Kapoor or Ananya Panday.

Suhana recently attended a hotel launch party in Dubai with Shanaya Kapoor. She was in a short pink dress. She had also walked the red carpet at the event in a black gown. When she shared pictures of herself in the black attire on Instagram, Shah Rukh praised her look but in a candid comment. He commented on her post, “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!”

Suhana will be seen in her debut film this year, titled The Archies, where she will be seen in the role of Veronica. The Zoya Akhtar directorial will be released this year on Netflix. It will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda.

