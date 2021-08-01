Suhana Khan and mom Gauri bring out their artistic side with 'therapeutic' sketch, check it out here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, was the subject of her mother Gauri Khan's latest piece of art -- a charcoal drawing. She took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a short video, which was reposted by Gauri.

While Suhana Khan simply tagged her mother on the post, Gauri added a comment. She wrote, "Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic." Gauri frequently clicks pictures of Suhana, which they post on social media. The sketch appears to be a portrait, with the word 'mom' signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.

A screenshot of Suhana Khan's video.

Suhana is a student at the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and is expected to follow in her father's footsteps and join the film industry as an actor. Her brother, Aryan, is more inclined towards filmmaking.

Recently, Shah Rukh left a rare comment on one of Suhana's Instagram posts, which included new photos shot by Gauri. Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour," while Suhana had captioned the post, " Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford." Shah Rukh wrote in the comments section, "Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture." And on his wife's post, he commented, "Whatever colour you take the picture in and Suhana is in it, is our favourite colour."

Shah Rukh had said in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times that while his kids are free to follow their passions, they must first complete their education. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” Shah Rukh said.