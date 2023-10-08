Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday's unseen childhood picture surfaces on Gauri Khan's 53rd birthday

Bhavana Pandey, wife of actor Chunky Panday has been close friends with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan since decades. Their husbands and kids are also friends with each other. On the occasion of Gauri's 53rd birthday on Sunday, Bhavana wished her with some unseen throwback pictures of them together from their various outings and holidays. Also read: When Gauri Khan wanted Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop: ‘I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay’

Gauri Khan's throwback pictures

Bhavana Pandey shared a few throwback pictures on Gauri Khan's birthday.

One of the pictures also shows Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday as kids. It shows Gauri and Bhavana posing in front of a fountain with their respective kids. While Suhana is seen in shoulder-length hair and in a white jacket, Aryan is seen wearing a grey hoodie. Ananya is seen in a colourful sweater along with her younger sister Rysa Pandey.

Bhavana Panday's throwback pictures with Gauri Khan.

Gauri Khan and Bhavana Panday with their respective kids.

Bhavana also shared a picture with Gauri as they pose on the street during one of their vacations. There are also group pictures of them with their other common friends like Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri also have nine-year-old son AbRam Khan. Now Aryan Khan, 25, and Suhana Khan, 23, are also set to mark their debut. While Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, Aryan is working on his maiden directorial. It is a web series, also written by him.

Gauri Khan's birthday celebration

Not just Gauri's friends but Shah Rukh Khan's fans also celebrated her 53rd birthday. They cut a cake which featured Gauri Khan as the queen and took a photo with a poster that read 'Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Wishes Happy Birthday Gauri Khan'. One of the fans told ANI, "Queen hai to king hai (the king is because of his queen). We love you Gauri ma'am. Aapka ab tak journey was awesome (your journey so far was awesome). You are an inspiration for everyone. A very happy birthday from Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club "

Gauri is an established interior designer as well as a film producer. She served as a co-producer on Shah Rukh's most recent and highest grossing film, Jawan. She has also produced his other films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, RaOne, and Chennai Express under their production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

