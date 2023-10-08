When Gauri Khan wanted Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop: ‘I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay’

Shah Rukh Khan is on top of the world after the success of his latest release, Jawan. His wife and interior designer Gauri Khan is a co-producer of the film. As she celebrates her 53rd birthday on Sunday, here is a look back at the time when she had wished his films to flop so that she could go back to her hometown, Delhi. In an interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for NDTV Good Times, Gauri had opened up about how she wanted his films to flop. Also read: Suhana Khan credits Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as her ‘biggest source of guidance’: My entire family chips in Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been married for more than 32 years.

Gauri Khan on Shah Rukh Khan's initial years in films

When Sandeep Khosla said that she must have stood like a rock or pillar of support behind him, Gauri denied the same and said, “well, actually, that's not true.”

She went on to add, “Because I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay. I actually didn't even know when he became a star. It was very shocking for me first to be here, and films and everything. It was very, very difficult. I actually didn't want his films to do well. I thought if it flopped, I should go back to Delhi. Because when you are so young and I got married at 21. Films, how and what happens, everything was so new. For me it was like nothing should run and everything should be a flop."

“At times when his films did well, what had hit us, I was not even aware of what was happening,” she said. She couldn't immediately recall the name of his first film Deewana and said after being reminded, “So you just forget. So Deewana did well and before we knew it was Dilwale. It was amazing. I didn't even know when he became a big star.”

Gauri had further confirmed that Shah Rukh was always very ambitious. "From his childhood, in school, in college, he's always been on top whether it's his football, hockey, whatever he touched, his theatre, anything. For me whatever he would touch would be gold. I think that's my smartness that I chose the right guy. I am lucky to have him," she said while laughing.

Gauri Khan produces some of Shah Rukh Khan's films

Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful career in Bollywood. This year was his most successful year, commercially, as he became the only Indian actor to deliver two consecutive ₹1000 crore films in a span of less than a year. After Pathaan and Jawan, he is now gearing up for his third release of the year, Dunki.

Gauri is a successful interior designer and also serves as a producer. She was a co-producer for Jawan. Shah Rukh and Gauri have three kids: Aryan Khan, 25, Suhana Khan, 23, and AbRam Khan, 9. While Suhana will soon be seen in her debut film, The Archies, Aryan is gearing up to make his directorial debut with a web series.

