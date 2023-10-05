Suhana Khan credits Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as her ‘biggest source of guidance’: My entire family chips in

Suhana Khan, who will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has called her parents – actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan – her ‘source of guidance’ and opened up about how she depends on them. Speaking with India Today, Suhana also talked about how she ‘felt extremely nervous’ on her first day on the sets of the film. (Also Read | Suhana Khan turns protective, holds brother AbRam's hand as paparazzi surround them for pics. Watch) Suhana Khan with her parents--Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and siblings-- Aryan Khan and Abram Khan.

Suhana talks about her first day on set

Suhana Khan told India Today, "I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director’s vision, Zoya’s vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realising that, I felt extremely nervous."

Suhana speaks about her parents, Shah Rukh, Gauri

Talking about Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Suhana said, "I wouldn’t say my critic, but my biggest source of guidance is my parents. My entire family feels to chip in and help each other out." As quoted by news agency PTI, Suhana also said, "I ask Mom 'Was that okay? Is my hair okay? Is my outfit okay?'"

About The Archies

In the Netflix film, Suhana plays Veronica. It is an Indian live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name. The Archies also marks the acting debut of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty), and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda (Archie).

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of The Archies. According to the film's team, the 1960s-set film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The Archies will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON