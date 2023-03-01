Suhana Khan flaunts new hairstyle at airport, looks cool in perfect travel outfit. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, looking different than usual. Looks like the up and coming actor got a fresh haircut and flaunted her new look as she set out for a day of travel. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan twin in black as they travel together, spotted at airport. Watch)

Suhana was seen at the airport in a blue crop top and grey cargo pants. She wore black and white shoes and carried a chunky handbag. Her hair was styled in curtain bangs and fresh layers. At the airport, Suhana quickly got out of her car and waited for her luggage to be loaded on a cart. She carried her ticket and Aadhaar Card in her hand. Many commented online that Suhana looked just like her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. She has two brothers, Aryan and AbRam. Like her father, Suhana, too, has an interest in acting. She has worked on a short film that she made with her school mates and will soon launch her acting career with Zoya Akhtar's Archies.

In Archies, Suhana plays Veronica while Khushi Kapoor plays Betty and Agatsya Nanda plays Archie. The film will release on Netflix and stars a bunch of other newcomers as well.

Suhana stays active on Instagram, sharing pictures from her outings with friends and moments with family. Taking to Instagram, Suhana recently posted pictures from a Dubai event. In the first picture, Suhana rocked a halter-neck black gown. In the second frame, Suhana is seen with her mother Gauri Khan and bestie Shanaya Kapoor. Apart from the black dress, Suhana also looks gorgeous in the pink-coloured bodycon dress.

Shah Rukh wrote on Suhana's pic, "Too elegant baby....so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!" In the last few months, Suhana has become the favourite of the paparazzi. She is now captured at salons, restaurants and film parties at regular basis.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was a blockbuster, earning more than ₹1000 crore worldwide. He will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

