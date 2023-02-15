Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan twin in black as they travel together, spotted at airport. Watch

Suhana Khan and mom Gauri Khan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The mother-daughter duo was twining in an all-black look for their flight. While Suhana was in a black top and pants paired with black shoes, Gauri was in a black dress paired with a matching jacket. Also read: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari add glamour to Mumbai bash; Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday also spotted

A paparazzo account shared a video of Suhana and Gauri Khan from the airport. The two are seen getting out of the car and walking straight to the entry gate. While Suhana turned back to smile to the paparazzi for a moment, Gauri chose not to pose for the photographers. A fan reacted to the video, “Luks like sisters..”

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AskSRK session for his fans on Twitter. He was asked about the first Valentine's Day gift he gave to wife Gauri Khan. The actor answered, "If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…"

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer and entrepreneur, got married in 1991. They have three children: Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22, and AbRam, 9. Suhana will now be seen in her debut film The Archies. Her role is inspired from Veronica in the film. The Zoya Akhtar directorial will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Aryan is meanwhile preparing to direct his debut web series, also written by him. Shah Rukh is currently riding high on the massive success of his latest release Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand film is now on the way to cross ₹1000 crore in gross worldwide collections.

Last week, Suhana and Gauri flew to Dubai for a hotel launch party. Suhana was also accompanied by bestie Shanaya Kapoor and the two even posed with Kendall Jenner at the party. Suhana is now a regular at parties and events. She was seen partying with Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday at a Mumbai restaurant this weekend.

