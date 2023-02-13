Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari add glamour to Mumbai bash; Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday also spotted

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan partied with several others from the industry at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday. Both of them were twinning in short dresses and heels. Suhana's brother Aryan Khan and Palak Tiwari of Bijlee Bijlee fame also attended the bash at the restaurant. Rumoured couple and actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Shanaya Kapoor also joined them at the eatery after attending Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception. Also read: Bollywood star kids assemble to party: Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more. See pics

Suhana was in a short one shoulder dress paired with black heels. Nysa joined her in a short pink dress and white heels and had glamorous makeup on. Aryan Khan was in a red check shirt and black denims, paired with a black leather jacket. Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari, was at the party, too. She was in a glamorous black top and matching pants. Their common friend Orhan Awatramani also joined them and was seen posing for the paparazzi in a glittery black shirt and pyjamas.

While Nysa has not shared any plans about venturing into films, Suhana will be seen in her debut film, The Archies, this year. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Aryan is all set to direct his debut web series, also written by him. He has not shared any plans of working as an actor.

Palak Tiwari, who became a popular face after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's hit Punjabi number Bijlee Bijlee, will reportedly be seen in her debut film, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Ananya and Aditya were twinning in black and seem to have joined their industry friends at the restaurant. While Ananya was in a black ruffled saree, Aditya was in a black suit. They had made an appearance at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception on the same night. The two haven't worked in a film together but are occasionally spotted together. Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar had also hinted at them dating each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON