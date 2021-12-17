Suhana Khan goes 'oh my god' as best friend Ananya Panday poses in black outfit. See here

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has reacted to the recent photos shared by actor Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram, Ananya posted several pictures from her photoshoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Ananya Panday wore a black sports bra, high-rise boy shorts and a coat. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair loose. Though she didn't caption the post, she added a spider emoji.

Reacting to the pictures, Suhana Khan wrote, "Oh my goddd (heart eyes emoji)." Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, dropped heart eyes, red heart and butterfly emojis. Actor Sara Ali Khan posted several fire emojis.

Amrita Arora, Tamannaah Bhatia and Seema Khan dropped fire emojis while Shibani Dandekar commented with "wow". Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Baaabyyy! (fire emojis)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana and Shanaya often drop comments on Ananya's posts on Instagram. Earlier, Suhana had written, "amazing" on one of Ananya's posts. She had replied with, "@suhanakhan2 you are." Shanaya had posted red heart and heart eyes emojis to which Ananya responded with, "chilllllies" along with a snake emoji.

Ananya regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse into her life. Recently, she shared several photos dressed in a pink gown. She had captioned the post, "I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hiii #FilmfareOTTAwards." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ananya will feature in the sports-action drama Liger which will have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022. Helmed and written by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also features actor Vijay Deverkonda and boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Karan Johar has co-produced the project with Vijay, Charmme Kaur, and Puri.

The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages--Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases at that time. The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others.

Also Read | Ananya Panday says ‘hi’ with new pics, caption about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding leaves fans in splits

Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}