Ananya Panday says ‘hi’ with new pics, caption about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding leaves fans in splits

Actor Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures of her look from the Filmfare OTT 2021 Awards. The actor also added a quirky caption, making a reference to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

On the stars' wedding day on Thursday, sharing pictures of herself in a pink off-shoulder dress, Ananya captioned them, “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hi! #FilmfareOTTAwards."

Actor Mrunal Thakur commented on the pictures by saying, “Hahaha, caption! Hello cutie." Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “So pretty!" One fan commented, “Katrina or Vicky toh photo he nahi share kar rahe they. Kam se kam aapne photos toh share kari (Katrina and Vicky were not even sharing picture. At least you shared yours).” Several fans reacted with the laughing-out-loud emoji on Ananya's post, with one writing: “Caption is right.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple shared the first official photos from the wedding along with the same caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Read More: Suhana Khan agrees with Ananya Panday as she calls herself 'cherry on the cake' on new pics, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday's eldest daughter. She made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 on 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya bagged Filmfare Award and Zee Cine Award in the Best Female Debut category.

She has currently wrapped up a schedule of her next film Liger. In Liger, she will be seen romancing South star Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh, has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project. Ananya will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled project in her line-up.