Suhana Khan keeps it busy while travelling in unseen photo shared by friend

Suhana Khan's new photo surfaced online on Tuesday. She is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Her new photo is originally posted by a close friend on Instagram and it features her travelling in a car. Also read: Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at airport, gets compared to Deepika Padukone

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

The photo captures Suhana while talking to someone over the phone. She seemed busy while on the call and sported a subtle smile. She was wearing a black outfit.

It's not known when or where it was clicked. Sharing the photo, Suhana's friend wrote in the caption, “My Su,” with a purple heart emoji. Suhana reposted the photo and also added a happy photo of her friend from a beach destination in return. She captioned it with some emojis.

Suhana Khan shares her unseen photo on Instagram.

Suhana is quite selective when it comes to posting life updates on social media. A few days ago, she treated fans to a couple of pictures from a recent photoshoot. She enjoys a massive fan following online.

Suhana is the second child of actor Shah Rukh and interior designer Gauri. She also has an elder brother Aryan Khan and one younger brother, AbRam Khan. While AbRam is studying in school, Aryan has forayed into business with the launch of his vodka brand. He will also be making his Bollywood debut with a film, backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

However, he will be directing the project and not acting in it. He is believed to be writing the script. Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to enter the film business. She will be starring in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming The Archies.

It will release this year on Netflix, set against the background of the Anglo-Indian community from the 1960s. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular American comic book series, Archie Comics. It's produced by Zoya's Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

The Archies will also launch Agastya Nanda, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor in films. It has Tara Sharma Saluja, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

