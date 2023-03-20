Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at airport, gets compared to Deepika Padukone. Watch

Even before she has made her acting debut, Suhana Khan has fans wanting to take selfies with her when they see her. Suhana, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was spotted patiently taking photographs with fans at Mumbai airport. The budding actor, who is usually seen travelling with her mother Gauri, was by herself for this trip. Reacting to her airport videos, some even said Suhana had started looking like Deepika Padukone. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan twin in black as they travel together, spotted at airport. Watch) Suhana Khan posed for selfies with fans as she arrived at Mumbai airport on Monday.

A paparazzo account put up a video of Suhana arriving and interacting with fans at the airport. Before checking in, Suhana posed for pics with several fans who were waiting to take a selfie with her. She was dressed in casual wear for her travels in a dark grey T-shirt, light grey cargo pants and white sneakers. Carrying a black Chanel bag, Suhana also wore black sunglasses.

Fans commented on Suhana's simple yet cool look for the trip. One Instagram user wrote, "She started to look like Deepika Padukone. Very pretty." Another added, "Her look (fire emojis).

Last week, Suhana attended the sangeet ceremony of her good friend, actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray in Mumbai. She wore a glittering silver saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and purse.

Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut later this year with the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic book series. Produced by Zoya's Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical drama set in the 1960s.

Besides Suhana, the film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film marks the acting debuts of Agastya, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and Sridevi's daughter, Khushi.

Her older brother, Aryan Khan, is also making debut in the film industry. He has written his first script for a web series, and will also be the director and the showrunner on the project. Their younger brother AbRam Khan is nine years old.