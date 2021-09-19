Suhana Khan longs for some ‘retail therapy’, flaunts luxe bag and earrings. See photo

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, appears to be yearning to go shopping, going by the latest picture shared on her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of herself, taken from the back, in which her face was only partially visible.

In the picture, Suhana held her hair back to flaunt her multiple earrings. She also had an expensive Louis Vuitton baguette in her hand. “Retail therapy,” she wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

Suhana Khan on Instagram Stories.

Currently, Suhana is in New York, where she is a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She often shares glimpses of her life in the Big Apple, be it goofing around with her friends, posing for outdoor photoshoots or even the stunning view from her apartment.

Suhana recently returned to New York after several weeks of vacationing in Europe, including trips to Portugal and Serbia. Gauri previously shared pictures from the holiday; in one set of photos, they posed outside the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade.

In July, Gauri turned photographer and clicked pictures of Suhana as she posed in a white tank top and denim shorts by the poolside. “Yes!!! Blue is my favourite colour,” Gauri wrote. Shah Rukh dropped a rare comment on the post. “Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour,” he wrote.

Suhana is expected to make her Bollywood debut once she completes her education. She has previously starred in theatrical productions in school as well as a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Previously, in an interview, she said that Shah Rukh and Gauri realised that she was serious about becoming an actor when they watched her perform in a school play. She was playing the role of Miranda in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest.