Suhana Khan reacts as Aryan Khan gets bail, shares pics with brother and Shah Rukh Khan: 'I love you'

Suhana Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, has shared her first post after her brother Aryan Khan's bail verdict. Aryan was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court in a drugs-related case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 21-year-old took to Instagram and shared a collage of black-and-white pictures from her and Aryan's childhood. Shah Rukh Khan also featured in them.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh held on to Suhana while he goofed around with his children. Suhana shared the picture collage with the caption, "I love u."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana also reacted to Maheep Kapoor's post dedicated to Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. In the picture, Gauri held a young Aryan in her arms and posed for the picture. While Gauri posed with a big smile, Aryan was distracted. Maheep shared the picture with heart emoji.

Although Suhana didn't comment, she liked the picture. Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, too, liked the picture. Sonam Kapoor, too, shared the post on her Instagram Stories along with the gif reading, “Finally!”

Suhana Khan reacts to Maheep Kapoor's post featuring Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana and her parents, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are yet to comment on the case. However, Suhana has been liking celebrity posts in support of her brother. Earlier this month, when Hrithik Roshan had penned an open letter to Aryan, she had liked the post.

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after a raid by the NCB at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. Soon after, Maheep was photographed visiting Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. She was joined by her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan.

Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also reacted to the bail verdict by sharing a picture with Aryan from their childhood. In the picture, Aryan and Shanaya were seen walking side-by-side. She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories with a couple of heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Kapoor followed Shanaya and Maheep's lead. The actor thanked Lord Ganesh. “Jai siddhivinayak,” he wrote on a picture of the deity and added a couple of folded hands emojis.

Also read: AbRam Khan runs to balcony, waves at fans outside Mannat after brother Aryan Khan gets bail. See pics

Former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi represented Aryan at the court during the bail hearing. As reported by ANI, he told the media after the bail verdict, “Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for three days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.”

Aryan and his co-accused Arbaaz and Munmun have been lodged in Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, since October 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}